Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument to reopen later this month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After nearly five years of being closed, Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument will reopen later this month.

The Bureau of Land Management and Cochiti Pueblo announced Thursday that Tent Rocks will reopen Nov. 21. When the monument reopens, Cochiti Pueblo will take over day-to-day operations from BLM.

“Today is a new beginning as we come together with the Bureau of Land Management to take on the day-to-day operations of the Monument. The Pueblo now has a greater voice in how we want our sacred lands and community to be treated and respected by our visitors to the Monument. This will help us preserve our traditions and culture for generations to come,” Cochiti Pueblo Governor Joel Arquero said.

Since the creation of the monument in 2001, BLM has managed it in close cooperation with Cochiti Pueblo. In March 2020, BLM and the pueblo closed the monument due to the pandemic. After the pandemic, they kept it closed to negotiate operations, leading to Thursday’s announcement.

“Pueblo members know this Monument well, and we will continue to work closely with the Pueblo on management decisions that will best serve the land, the visitors to the Monument, and the Pueblo,” said Sabrina Flores, the district manager at BLM Albuquerque.

According to BLM, they recognized over-visitation impacted the natural resources within the monument and Cochiti Pueblo. In the five years before the closure, average annual visitation peaked at just over 130,000 visitors.

As a result, there will only be a limited number of passes available each day and you can only get in by booking a reservation.

Starting Nov. 12, you can click/tap here to make reservations. Additional details regarding fees, closures and other visitation information is available here .

