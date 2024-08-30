Kira Miner: Scattered storms and possible burn scar flooding Friday

We could see cooler temperatures in eastern New Mexico with scattered storms and possible burn scar flooding in some places Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scattered storms and possible burn scar flooding are possible which may cool temperatures off some Friday in New Mexico.

The burn scar flooding will come from locally heavy downpours. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

