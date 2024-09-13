Lighter winds and hazy sunshine on a warm Friday
We'll see lighter winds and hazy sunshine on a warm Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see lighter winds and hazy sunshine on a warm Friday as we head into a weekend that could see a change in weather for New Mexico.
Temperatures will mostly be in the 90s with some 80s and 100s.
A tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean could bring some outlying moisture to our state.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
