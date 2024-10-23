Little to no rain expected over next few days

Warm and sunny with some breezes is what we'll see over the next few days in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Little to no rain is in the forecast over the next few days in New Mexico so get out and enjoy it before the patterns start to shift.

Friday will bring cooler and breezier conditions with a cold front but it won’t be too big of a change. Saturday and Sunday also brings warm and dry conditions with more clouds Sunday.

By Monday, models show a possible chance of rain with a better chance Tuesday as another front moves in.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

