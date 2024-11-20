Lots of sunshine but below-average temperatures Wednesday

Temperatures will be below average but sunshine won't be. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Places in New Mexico will see lots of sunshine Wednesday but temperatures will be below average for most of us.

Temperatures started in the teens in the Four Corners and the 20s elsewhere above I-40. Everyone started Wednesday 5-15° cooler than 24 hours before.

Our reward for hanging with the cooler temperatures is sunshine and then warmer temperatures the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast

