Love 4 Pets: May 30

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Love 4 Pets, we have two furry friends at the Eastside Shelter in Albuquerque who need some love and a fur-ever home.

Hero is a one-year-old brindle-American pit bull terrier mix. He’s described as the white knight in shining armor you have been waiting for. You will love the story about how he came to a human’s rescue. He’s sweet and absolutely loves people.

Sydney is a 13-year-old brown Australian cattle dog mix. He is the sweetest senior on four legs you will ever meet. He also walks great on a leash and loves baths and treats.

If you want to meet Hero and Sydney, visit the Eastside Shelter. Click here for more details.

