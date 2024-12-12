Man sentenced for killing Good Samaritan at Circle K

Eric Ford will spend more than two decades behind bars for the murder.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to attacking a gas station employee and killing a person trying to defend her.

A judge sentenced Eric Ford to the maximum 26 years in jail. Ford pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. He faced those charges for a Feb. 2023 incident at the Circle K gas station on Juan Tabo and Lomas.

According to the criminal complaint, a clerk at Circle K tried to get Eric Ford to leave the store after causing a scene. Ford then hit her, catching the attention of 24-year-old Michael Urioste, who tried stepping in to help.

Ford and Urioste then started fighting outside. Then, Ford’s wife started hitting Urioste with a cane before Ford shot and killed Urioste.

“That man took our hearts and our family we’re close family he took our hearts, and our happiness and our holidays will never be the same,” said Evette Desoto, Urioste’s mother.

Ford’s wife, Roslynn Lee, also pleaded guilty to her role in the murder. Lee hit Urioste with a cane before Ford shot him. Lee is serving five years in prison.

