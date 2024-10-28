Many places in New Mexico could see their first freeze this week

Many of us will see another warm and dry day but some of us could see a chance of showers Monday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see another warm and dry day Monday but the first freeze of fall for many parts of New Mexico could be coming very soon.

Temperatures are going to cool down about midweek. For now, we will continue to have record-high temperatures and dry weather with a slight chance of showers.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

