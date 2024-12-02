Memorial service held for beloved tattoo shop owner and artist

The community came out in full force to honor and remember John "Bael" Sisneros at a memorial service in downtown Albuquerque, where someone gunned him down at his shop just weeks before.

Just blocks from where the shooting happened, community members remembered John “Bael” Sisneros. People remembered Sisneros for embodying the spirit of “Por Vida” – the name of his tattoo shop. They also remembered him as a mentor, an inspiration and a beacon of hope in the arts community – and as a father and loved one.

