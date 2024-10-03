More daily record-high temperatures expected Thursday

We're expecting daily record-high temperatures for many places in New Mexico before a backdoor cold front arrives Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re not anticipating too much rain or precipitation again as we’ll continue with the daily record-high temperatures Thursday in New Mexico.

Albuquerque is forecast to reach 88°. If we do, that will tie the old daily record high of 88° set in 1979.

A backdoor cold front will settle in Thursday night and Friday morning. That will bring some canyon winds and slightly cooler temperatures.

