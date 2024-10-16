More fall-like weather begins Wednesday

We're headed for more fall-like weather. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some big changes will start to settle in Wednesday afternoon as we will experience weather that is more fall-like but still nice.

The next storm system is currently on the West Coast but will be moving into New Mexico as we get toward Friday evening. That will bring stronger winds, mountain snow, possible strong-to-severe storms out east and, most importantly, cooler weather Friday and Saturday.

For now, we’ll look at breezy and cooler conditions with showers in the west central and northwestern parts of the state Wednesday.

