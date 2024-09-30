More record heat before a cooldown comes to New Mexico
We'll see mostly sunny skies but some isolated gusty mountain storms and canyon winds that will usher in cooler temperatures Tuesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We could see more record-high temperatures Monday in New Mexico before we cool down as Tuesday comes along.
A backdoor cold front will usher in those cooler temperatures and canyon winds in some places. The mountains may see some isolated gusty storms.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
