More sunshine and less snow but still chilly Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see more sunshine and less snow compared to the last few days but temperatures will still be pretty chilly Friday.

Roswell, for example, woke up with 22° and snow on the ground. The snow has moved eastward toward places like Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Single-digit temperatures in some places will head toward the 30s and 40s as Friday goes on.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

