Mostly dry days ahead for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the next few days, we’re going to be hard pressed for a lot of precipitation due to a high-pressure ridge.

As we get to next Thursday, that pattern may change. For now, we are going to see more record heat and very warm temperatures as we get to Balloon Fiesta.

Wednesday, funny enough, started with much cooler temperatures. That was due to a backdoor cold front that also brought canyon winds.

We’ll see lots of sunshine, warm and dry conditions, less wind and some virga showers in a few places but not many.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: