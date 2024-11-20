New Mexico United head coach to depart for FC Dallas after buyout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United is looking for a new head coach after reaching an agreement with a Major League Soccer club on a buyout of his contract.

United announced Wednesday that Eric Quill will become the new head coach for MLS club FC Dallas.

Quill became head coach for New Mexico United in June 2023. The hire boosted United to two USL Championship playoff appearances, highlighted by this past season. United amassed their best record yet, boosting them to the Western Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 playoff seed. The club also defeated MLS club Real Salt Lake.

“In his two seasons with the club, Eric led us to a new level of success on the field,” said Peter Trevisani, the owner and CEO of United. “More importantly, Eric brought a winning mentality and mindset to our organization. His impact on our organization, fans, and the community that he embraced as his own will always be a part of our club.”

Trevisani also recognized the magnitude of Quill’s opportunity.

“Being a head coach in the MLS is an incredible opportunity,” he said. “We are excited for Eric, Susan, and their young children. I believe Eric will be coaching the USMNT one day. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.”

Quill is also grateful for his tenure with United – and excited for his new role.

“Coaching New Mexico United has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. The passion of the fans, the commitment of the players, and the support of the organization made this a special chapter in my life,” Quill said. I would like to thank Peter Trevisani and the ownership group of New Mexico United. It’s rare to be able to work with an owner who loves the club and is connected to the community with humility and genuineness.

While Quill won’t be coaching United, he’ll still be a fan.

“This passion, alongside the vision and strategy [of the club]…. makes me confident that New Mexico United will be a future champion. And when they are, I will celebrate like no other,” he said.

Troy Lesesne, whom Quill succeeded as New Mexico United’s head coach, is also a coach in MLS. Lesesne is the currently the head coach for D.C. United.

According to New Mexico United, they are in the process of selecting a new head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

United ended the 2024 regular-season with a record of 18 wins, five draws, 11 losses and 59 points. Their 18 wins was the second-most in the USL Championship while 59 points was the third-most in the league.

United hosted their first home playoff game Nov. 3, defeating Phoenix Rising FC in a 2-1 victory.

Six days later at home, they fell short of advancing further in the playoffs. United lost 1-0 to Las Vegas Lights FC after the Lights’ Khori Bennett scored a goal in the 86th minute.