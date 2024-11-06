New Mexico voters approve state constitutional amendments and bond measures

Voters approved all four amendments on the ballot and some key bonds.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico voters approved four state constitutional amendments and four state bond measures in this year’s election.

State constitutional amendments

Two proposed amendments were regarding property tax exemptions for military members in our state. Amendments to expand an existing exemption for disabled veterans and to increase the amount of exemptions for honorably-discharged military members passed with resounding support, with 83% and 72% of voters’ support respectively.

An amendment proposing to give all 33 county commissioners the power to set their own salaries and the salaries of other county officials passed with 65% of voters supporting it.

The other proposed state constitutional amendment on the ballot just narrowly passed. It proposed changing the commission in charge of finding new state Supreme Court justices to have its chair be a designee of the dean of the University of New Mexico Law School. It also proposed requiring that person to be an associate dean, a faculty member, a retired faculty member or a former dean of the law school.

That amendment passed with 51% of the vote, with 93% of precincts reporting.

State bond measures

Voters decisively passed four state bond measures on the ballot in this year’s election.

A measure to allow $30.8 million in bonds to go toward building and improving senior facilities passed with 70% of the vote.

Voters also passed $10,297,100 in bonds to go toward modernizing public safety radio communications systems. Around 63% of voters were in favor of it.

A measure to allow $19.3 million in bonds to go toward public libraries passed with 67% of the vote. Voters also approved $230.26 million in bonds to fund capital improvements and acquisitions for public higher education institutions, special public schools and tribal schools.

