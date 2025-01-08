New video released in deadly hit-and-run investigation

Police say Isaac Herrera was walking home with his sister when a truck hit and killed him. There is new video in this case and Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.

BERNALILLO, N.M. — Police have released new video showing a truck that barreled down a residential road and killed a teenager in Bernalillo.

The deadly hit-and-run crash happened Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving, just after midnight on Avenida Bernalillo. According to police, Isaac Herrera was walking home with his sister when the truck hit him.

Herrera had just celebrated his 15th birthday.

Police released video of the suspect’s truck. Investigators say it appears to be a red 2019-2025 Ram 1500 pickup truck. They also said the emblem and pieces of the grille and headlamp were found at the scene.

If you have any information that can help detectives, reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online or you can text “ABQCS” to 738477.

