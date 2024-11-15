Nice Friday before the weather changes this weekend

Conditions will get breezier as Friday goes along. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures will warm up nicely Friday, possibly even touching 80° in some parts of New Mexico, before the weather changes this weekend.

A cold front will arrive Saturday. Western New Mexico, where the cold front will move in first, will be cooler. Some showers may roll into southwestern New Mexico.

Then, on Sunday, most of the state will have a good chance at rain and possible snow showers. Snow is most likely in higher-elevation areas.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

