Nice Tuesday before another winter storm swings into New Mexico

Tuesday will be nice but we're tracking the next storm system set to move into New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday will be a nice, cool day but we’re tracking the next winter storm that is going to swing into New Mexico this week.

That system is still winding up around the Pacific Northwest and Montana and will dive in early Thursday morning and linger into Friday.

For Tuesday, temperatures began in the 30s mostly with some 20s and even teens in places like Gallup. Fog was also bad but it will lift to temperatures a little cooler than average with sunny skies.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: