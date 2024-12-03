NMDOT to host public meeting on I-25 S-curve Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A public meeting will take place Tuesday to share the latest on a project to improve the S-curve on I-25 near downtown Albuquerque.

The team will share the feedback they’ve received and which design options they will consider going forward. You’ll also have a chance to provide public comment on the study.

If you go, the meeting is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. at the CNM Smith Brasher Hall. NMDOT is encouraging you to check out this video before you go.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, meeting materials will be posted on the study website. You can also submit public comment through one of these methods:

Fill out the survey or comment form on the I-25 S-curve study’s website

Email the study team at study@i25scurve.com

Call the hotline at 505-600-2232

Mail a comment form to the study team at 6001 Indian School Road NE, Suite 250, Albuquerque, NM 87110

For more information, visit the study website.

The last meeting was this spring. The project has sparked concern for what it could do to the surrounding area.

