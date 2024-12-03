Police seek 2 suspects in murder of missing man

Police reported that Matthew Aragon was missing after he left his home in his car without his necessary medicine, and that someone different was found with his car last week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for two men identified as suspects in the murder of a man reported as missing last week.

Detectives are looking for 25-year-old Preston Ball and 32-year-old Adam Perrucci. They are suspects in the murder of Matthew Aragon, who family members reported missing late last month.

According to APD, Aragon left his house in his white Chrysler 300 on Nov. 22. Police reportedly saw his car at a gas station near 4th Street and Montaño but the driver didn’t match Aragon’s description and they didn’t see Aragon.

When he went missing, Aragon wasn’t able to speak well and had left behind the medicine he needed while recovering from brain surgery.

If you have any information about Ball and Perrucci, call APD at 505-242-COPS (2677).

