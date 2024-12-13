Preview: Twinkle Light Parade in Albuquerque

Here is a preview of the annual holiday parade through Nob Hill, through the lens of one of the organizations participating in it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people are ready for the annual Twinkle Light Parade to roll Saturday evening through Nob Hill in Albuquerque.

The City of Albuquerque expects around 4,000 people to participate in the parade and many more to watch it.

One of the floats is a concrete mixer from Duke City Redi Mix. It is covered in lights, presents and a couple of special surprises.

“We are a locally owned company and we have a shop full of elves. And we all see ourselves as little elves for the community so we wanted to do Santa’s workshop,” said Jennifer Gonzalez, the dispatch manager for Duke City Redi Mix.

According to Gonzalez, they have been participating in the parade since 2016. Like every other year, she said they want to deliver more than concrete to the community.

“Our big mission and our big plan is to be a foundation for the community where we’re building things that are uplifting us and uplifting the community,” Gonzalez said. “Christmas joy brings out so much love, compassion and kindness and we love giving back in that way.”

The concrete mixer is one of 260 vehicles that are planning to participate.

If you go to the 2024 Twinkle Light Parade in Albuquerque

Starts at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Central Avenue will close at 3 p.m. and reopen at 11 p.m. Saturday

More info on parking: