ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see mainly dry and warm conditions, with possible daily record-high temperatures, return Thursday to New Mexico.

Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s for most of the state except for the Four Corners and parts of northern New Mexico, like Taos.

The record to beat, in Albuquerque at least, is 86° in 1979. The forecast high is 86°.

