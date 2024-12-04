Showers possible Wednesday in parts of New Mexico

A cold front may make temperatures a little cooler in parts of New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An area of low pressure may bring some cloud cover and light showers to parts of New Mexico as we close out the week.

The clouds and showers are most likely in southwestern New Mexico come Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will swing through the northeastern part of our state and may cool temperatures down as well. Otherwise, it’s likely going to be another mostly sunny and mild day.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

