Snow plow naming contest now underway in New Mexico

By KOB

SANTA FE, N.M. — Can you come up with a snow plow name as good as Sleetwood Mac or Mr. Snow it All? You can now find out.

It’s snow joke – the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow Contest” is underway. Now through Friday, Dec. 20, at noon, NMDOT is accepting creative, winter-themed or New Mexico-inspired names for snow plows.

After submissions close, NMDOT will select the “most creative and inspiring names” and give the public a chance to vote on their favorites. Then, the top 12 names will be assigned to snow plows across the state.

Here are the rules:

  • Each person can submit one name only
  • Names are limited to 20 characters (including letters and spaces)
  • No vulgar, profane, or inappropriate language
  • Politically inspired names, including plays on politicians’ names or slogans, will not be considered.
  • Previously selected snowplow names from 2024 are ineligible for 2025
QR code to enter this year’s snow plow naming contest

These were the winning names last year:

District 1 (Silver City, T or C, Las Cruces)

  • Sleetwood Mac
  • Snowplowpilla

District 2 (Roswell, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Ruidoso)

  • Billy the Skid
  • That’s All Slick

District 3 (Albuquerque, Los Lunas)

  • Better Call Salt
  • Darth Blader

District 4 (Tucumcari, Raton, Clayton)

  • EE, I Snow, huh?
  • Walter Whiteout

District 5 (Santa Fe, Farmington, Taos)

  • Snowzobra
  • Bisc-Snow-Chito

District 6 (Gallup, Grants)

  • Ctrl-Salt Delete
  • Mr. Snow it All