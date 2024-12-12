Snow plow naming contest now underway in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. — Can you come up with a snow plow name as good as Sleetwood Mac or Mr. Snow it All? You can now find out.
It’s snow joke – the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow Contest” is underway. Now through Friday, Dec. 20, at noon, NMDOT is accepting creative, winter-themed or New Mexico-inspired names for snow plows.
After submissions close, NMDOT will select the “most creative and inspiring names” and give the public a chance to vote on their favorites. Then, the top 12 names will be assigned to snow plows across the state.
Here are the rules:
- Each person can submit one name only
- Names are limited to 20 characters (including letters and spaces)
- No vulgar, profane, or inappropriate language
- Politically inspired names, including plays on politicians’ names or slogans, will not be considered.
- Previously selected snowplow names from 2024 are ineligible for 2025
These were the winning names last year:
District 1 (Silver City, T or C, Las Cruces)
- Sleetwood Mac
- Snowplowpilla
District 2 (Roswell, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Ruidoso)
- Billy the Skid
- That’s All Slick
District 3 (Albuquerque, Los Lunas)
- Better Call Salt
- Darth Blader
District 4 (Tucumcari, Raton, Clayton)
- EE, I Snow, huh?
- Walter Whiteout
District 5 (Santa Fe, Farmington, Taos)
- Snowzobra
- Bisc-Snow-Chito
District 6 (Gallup, Grants)
- Ctrl-Salt Delete
- Mr. Snow it All