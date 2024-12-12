Snow plow naming contest now underway in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — Can you come up with a snow plow name as good as Sleetwood Mac or Mr. Snow it All? You can now find out.

It’s snow joke – the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow Contest” is underway. Now through Friday, Dec. 20, at noon, NMDOT is accepting creative, winter-themed or New Mexico-inspired names for snow plows.

After submissions close, NMDOT will select the “most creative and inspiring names” and give the public a chance to vote on their favorites. Then, the top 12 names will be assigned to snow plows across the state.

Here are the rules:

Each person can submit one name only

Names are limited to 20 characters (including letters and spaces)

No vulgar, profane, or inappropriate language

Politically inspired names, including plays on politicians’ names or slogans, will not be considered.

Previously selected snowplow names from 2024 are ineligible for 2025

QR code to enter this year’s snow plow naming contest

These were the winning names last year:

District 1 (Silver City, T or C, Las Cruces)

Sleetwood Mac

Snowplowpilla

District 2 (Roswell, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Ruidoso)

Billy the Skid

That’s All Slick

District 3 (Albuquerque, Los Lunas)

Better Call Salt

Darth Blader

District 4 (Tucumcari, Raton, Clayton)

EE, I Snow, huh?

Walter Whiteout

District 5 (Santa Fe, Farmington, Taos)

Snowzobra

Bisc-Snow-Chito

District 6 (Gallup, Grants)

Ctrl-Salt Delete

Mr. Snow it All