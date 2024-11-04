Sudden shift to wintry weather will continue this week

In a week, New Mexico has gone from record-high temperatures and summer-y weather to below-average temperatures and wintry weather. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In just a week, New Mexico has gone from above-average temperatures and summer-like weather to below-average temperatures and wintry weather.

That stark contrast will continue throughout the week with a rain-snow mix likely into Wednesday and Thursday before conditions start to clear up.

Snow was mostly in Raton, Santa Fe, Taos and places out west near Gallup and Grants for Monday but that will become more widespread later this week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

