Sunny and warm Wednesday in New Mexico
A ridge builds across the Rockies, bringing us a lot of sun and unseasonably warm temperatures. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see another sunny and warm day in New Mexico, thanks to that ridge of high pressure continuing to have an effect on us.
We woke up a little warmer than Tuesday in some places. Wednesday afternoon will bring temperatures above average, thanks to a lot of sunshine.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
