Sunny Tuesday expected for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A sunny Tuesday is expected for pretty much all of New Mexico after a few days of more unstable weather that brought flooding to Roswell.

Temperatures are back into the 70s for much of this week. Thursday is likely the peak, Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker says. Then, a cold front will be coming Monday.

