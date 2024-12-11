Suspect in missing man’s murder now faces charges for another murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect charged in the murder of a local missing man last month has now been charged for another murder.

According to Albuquerque police, Preston Ball killed Antonio Taylor on Dec. 1. Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies found Taylor’s body inside a burned car behind a business on Fourth Street. Authorities say that car was stolen.

This past Saturday, police searched a home on Second Street, not far from Griegos Road, in connection to the case and found evidence that Ball and others attempted to clean it up. According to police, Ball held Taylor captive in a nearby shed before torturing and killing him. Ball also reportedly told police he’s a drug dealer and has a reputation to uphold.

Ball and Adam Perrucci are suspects in the Nov. 23 murder of Matthew Aragon, who family members reported as missing while recovering from brain surgery. They are accused of killing Aragon in Albuquerque and dumping his body in Valencia County.

