We're tracking the next storm system set to move through New Mexico this weekend. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weather is nice and sunny now but we’re tracking the next storm system for New Mexico as it is forecast for this weekend.

This system isn’t forecast to be as cold and snowy as what we saw last week. The cold front will move in Saturday and produce some showers in southeastern New Mexico.

Conditions will change Sunday. You can expect more clouds and precipitation with mountain snow showers but also a chance of snow in places east and west of Albuquerque along I-40, and points north of Albuquerque along I-25.

Just how much rain and snow we may see? Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows us.

