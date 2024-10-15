Tuesday is the last day of above-average warmth in New Mexico
This is likely the last day with above-average temperatures and sunny skies before we get a cooldown. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We will get one more day of above-average temperatures and sunshine before a cooldown comes for the rest of the week.
It will get us to some more fall-like conditions with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. That will be thanks to a backdoor cold front that northeastern New Mexico will get first Tuesday. Once it sweeps through elsewhere, some canyon winds will kick up.
For Tuesday, we will have a forecast high of 82° in Albuquerque at least. The record is 85° in 2016.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
