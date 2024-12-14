UNM names Jason Eck as Lobo head football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico named Jason Eck as the 34th head coach of the Lobo football program.

UNM made the announcement Saturday, a little over a week after Bronco Mendenhall announced his departure.

Jason Eck comes to New Mexico after three seasons with the University of Idaho football program. Eck led them to a national ranking and playoffs appearances in every season with Idaho.

“I am thrilled to have Jason Eck as our next head football coach,” said Fernando Lovo, the UNM athletics director. “Jason has led Idaho to tremendous success, turning around the program and building upon success year after year, through recruiting, teaching and a strong culture. Throughout his career, he has been a part of winning programs at all levels of college football and his passion for student-athlete success and well-being is evident. We are fortunate to have Jason and his family join the Lobos and I am confident that he will take us to unprecedented heights.”

Eck has 26 years of experience coaching at the Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision and Division II levels. He led Idaho to the FCS quarterfinals in the past two seasons and brought them to three winning seasons. It’s a contrast to the two winning seasons in the 22 years before he arrived.

“I am truly humbled to be selected as the head coach of the New Mexico Lobos. I know that the university community, students, alumni, Lobo Nation and greater Albuquerque and New Mexico communities are eager for success and I cannot wait to give that to them. We will have tremendous coaches and support staff and develop our student-athletes into elite athletes, UNM graduates and people. My wife, Kimberly, and our five children are thrilled to be a part of Albuquerque and we are ready to go!” Eck stated.

In 2024, Eck led Idaho to a 10-4 record with three of those losses being to No. 1-ranked teams. Idaho earned five straight wins to end the regular season, netting his second straight FCS Playoff quarterfinal appearance. That all happened even after losing the starting quarterback to injury.

Eck spent six seasons with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits before going to Idaho. He spent the first three years as an offensive line coach and the last three as an offensive coordinator. In his tenure, South Dakota State made three FCS Playoff semifinal appearances and an appearance in a national championship game.

Eck comes to the Lobos with experience on the O-line at Montana State and Minnesota State, Mankato. He also served coaching stints at Western Illinois, Hampton, Ball State, Winona State, and Idaho again from 2004-07.

Eck is a 1999 graduate of the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He played on the Badgers’ 1998 Rose Bowl-winning team.