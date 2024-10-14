Warm and dry Monday but conditions will soon change

We'll see another day of sunshine and warm temperatures Monday but that may soon change. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Aside from a few light mountain showers, we’re still seeing warmer temperatures and dry conditions to start Monday.

The warm and dry conditions will continue through the afternoon and evening with some spotty showers up north.

Conditions are going to change Wednesday and the rest of the week as a high-pressure ridge moves further away from New Mexico.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

