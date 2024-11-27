Warmer temperatures to precede cloudier and cooler conditions

Temperatures started strong Wednesday but will give way to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures heading into the holidays. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Big changes are on the way in New Mexico as warmer temperatures will precede cloudier and cooler conditions.

Temperatures started very nice Wednesday – mostly in the 40s and 50s – but will cool down once Thanksgiving morning comes.

Until we get there, we’ll see a mostly cloudy and gusty day as a cold front will swing through. Snow is possible in parts of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: