Warmer Tuesday with gusty winds

We'll see a warmer day with gusty winds and some possible mountain snow.

The snow will come from a band of moisture making its way across California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado. When it comes to our area, it will clip Combined with a high wind warning in places like Raton and that could make conditions slick.

That warning is also in effect for areas like Las Vegas and just near Santa Fe. There is a wind advisory for places like Santa Rosa and Vaughn and in that corridor of I-40 and U.S. Highways 285 and 54.

