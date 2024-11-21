Warming trend begins Thursday in New Mexico

Thursday will start a warming trend that will last into the weekend in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A ridge of high pressure is building into New Mexico and will start a warming trend Thursday that will last into the weekend.

Temperatures started as much as 15-20° warmer than 24 hours before, in places like Las Vegas and Ruidoso. Thursday will see a few clouds and dry weather with a nice afternoon warm-up in our state.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

