Warming trend begins Thursday in New Mexico
Thursday will start a warming trend that will last into the weekend in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A ridge of high pressure is building into New Mexico and will start a warming trend Thursday that will last into the weekend.
Temperatures started as much as 15-20° warmer than 24 hours before, in places like Las Vegas and Ruidoso. Thursday will see a few clouds and dry weather with a nice afternoon warm-up in our state.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos