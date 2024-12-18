Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week in New Mexico, thanks to a backdoor cold front that will make conditions cooler.

That means the mostly sunny and dry conditions will be very deceiving. Temperatures won’t be too bad, hanging in the 50s mostly with some 40s in the north and 60s in the south.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

