Week starts with a cooling trend in New Mexico

We'll see falling temperatures and possible snow Monday as we trend cooler to start the week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s going to be a bright Monday throughout New Mexico but a cold front will move in and keep temperatures cooler.

High temperatures in northern New Mexico will be in the 40s for highs, while other places will see highs in the 50s and 60s in southern New Mexico.

The chance of snow doesn’t look as likely as it did last week. It’s likely to be mostly concentrated in northeastern New Mexico.

