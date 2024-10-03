What to know: 2024 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Balloon Fiesta begins this Saturday. Here's what to know.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 2024 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta begins this Saturday, Oct. 5, and is set to bring in tens of thousands of people from around the world.

According to Tom Garrity, with Balloon Fiesta, they anticipate anywhere between 500,000-900,000 spectator visits. With weather looking nice, it could be on the higher end of that attendance estimate.

With so many people, you’ll want to get there early. The best way to get to Balloon Fiesta Park is off of I-25 off of Tramway or Alameda. Parking is $20 once you get to the park and admission is $15.

If you take the park and ride, there are still some options available. If you want to ride your bicycle to Fiesta, you can ride up the North Diversion Channel. Then, when you get to the park, turn right at the Balloon Museum and you can valet park your bicycle for free. All you have to pay is your admission.

Gates open every morning at 4 a.m. Dawn Patrol kicks off every morning at around 6-6:15 a.m., right around pilot briefing time. Mass ascensions happen around 7 a.m.

Once you’re in, there will be the balloons of course but there is also much, much more.

“When you come into the park, it’s good to keep in mind we have the Balloon Discovery Center. We also have the artisans of Fiesta in the north end of Balloon Fiesta. We also have drone shows every single morning,” Garrity said.

What can you bring? A jacket for sure. It gets chilly out there. You can also bring in a cart with chairs and food.

If you don’t have any bags, or a clear bag, you can use the express lane as well.

No pets are allowed other than certain service animals. You also can’t bring glass products, alcohol or weapons. You can read more about restrictions at this link.

There are also all sorts of yummy food and drink options and vendors. Learn more about that here and in the video above.