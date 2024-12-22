Winter storm will bring mountain snow for Christmas

A winter storm will pass over Northern New Mexico and deliver some mountain snow on Christmas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dry and seasonably warm weather will continue through early next week.

A winter storm will bring light snow accumulations to the northern mountains Christmas Day and Night and most of the state will see an uptick in wind speeds.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees late week, but remain near to slightly above average.

Another weak winter storm could bring more mountain snow on Friday.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has your full forecast in the video above.