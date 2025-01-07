Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of New Mexico

It's going to be a chilly day across New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter weather advisory is in effect in parts of New Mexico where snow and slick roads are possible through Friday.

The advisory warns of 1-3 inches of snow and slick roads for places in southern New Mexico through Friday at 5 a.m. Snow accumulations could total as much as five inches in Ruidoso, two inches in Roswell and 1.7 inches in Silver City.

Elsewhere, Tuesday will see the canyon winds pick up and temperatures cool down as a backdoor cold front comes barging in.

