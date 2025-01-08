Wintry Wednesday ahead for New Mexico

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Friday morning for a large portion of southern New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday started snowy for some but just downright chilly for everyone in New Mexico as a blast of winter weather continues.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until Friday at 5 a.m. for swathes of southern New Mexico. In the advisory area, three inches of snow and slick roads are expected.

Across the state, the balmiest temperature was 33° in Silver City but we are going to warm up soon.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

