Wintry Wednesday ahead for New Mexico
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Friday morning for a large portion of southern New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday started snowy for some but just downright chilly for everyone in New Mexico as a blast of winter weather continues.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until Friday at 5 a.m. for swathes of southern New Mexico. In the advisory area, three inches of snow and slick roads are expected.
Across the state, the balmiest temperature was 33° in Silver City but we are going to warm up soon.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos