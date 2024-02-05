Lobos men’s basketball team hangs on to AP Top 25 spot despite loss

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM Lobo men’s basketball team hung on to a spot in the AP Top 25 poll despite losing to the Boise State Broncos.

Released Monday, the poll dropped the Lobos from No. 19 to No. 25. The No. 25 Lobos are third among Mountain West teams behind No. 22 Utah State and newcomer No. 24 San Diego State.

This is the third consecutive week voters boosted the Lobos into the top 25. The Lobos have gone from No. 25 to No. 19 to No. 25.

Last week, the Lobos lost 86-78 to the Broncos. It ended a streak of five wins by double-digits and in conference play.

The Lobos get two chances at redemption over the next week. They’ll go to Wyoming for a Tuesday night game and come home Saturday night to face UNLV.

Tipoff at The Pit vs. UNLV is 6 p.m. Saturday. Tipoff at Wyoming is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

