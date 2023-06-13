Zach Prince to join Lesesne at New York Red Bulls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another former New Mexico United coach is going to the New York Red Bulls, as Zach Prince will join the MLS club and reunite with Troy Lesesne.

Prince will serve as assistant head coach under Lesesne, who the MLS club named as their head coach in May.

Lesesne and Prince worked together as head coach and assistant head coach for New Mexico United from 2019-2021.

“Zach is someone that I’m very close with and we have a good understanding of how one another works. He helped me build New Mexico United from the very beginning in 2018. The experience and success he’s had as a head coach since I left are only going to strengthen our staff here in New York. I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with a coach of his ability once again,” Lesesne said.

Prince served as United’s head coach from 2021-22 with a record of 25-19-22. Last season, he oversaw the highest points total and most goals scored in club history as they made the playoffs.

“First, I would like to thank New York Red Bulls and Troy for this opportunity. I’m thrilled to join such a hardworking and decisive club and I cannot wait to get started,” Prince said.

Prince previously played for the Charleston Battery from 2010-16. He scored 11 goals in 153 appearances and helped the Battery win the 2011-12 USL Championship Final.

The reunion match will happen June 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Charlotte FC.

In Lesesne’s first six matches as head coach, the Red Bulls’ record has improved from 1-6-4 to 4-7-6. The team is also up four spots to 11th in the Eastern Conference, three points out of a playoff spot.

MORE: