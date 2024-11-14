Suspect agrees to plea deal in deadly movie theater shooting case

A man has agreed to take a plea deal in the case of a deadly shooting inside of a northeast Albuquerque movie theater last June.

Enrique Padilla agreed to plead no contest/guilty to second-degree murder. Padilla was accused of shooting and killing Michael Tenorio over seats inside of the Century Rio 24 theater in northeast Albuquerque.

Jury selection began Tuesday, just a day before Padilla agreed to the plea deal.

With the deal, Padilla faces 20 years in the Department of Corrections. Sentencing will take place at a later date.

