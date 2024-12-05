Arraignment rescheduled for APD officer accused of asking for sexual favors on duty

The arraignment for an APD officer who is facing some serious charges has been rescheduled.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The arraignment of an Albuquerque police officer who is facing serious charges has been delayed after some court miscues.

A spokesperson with the district attorney’s office told KOB 4 Liam King’s attorney has agreed to reschedule his arraignment.

Basically, King didn’t show up on the original date because his attorney noticed there was a mix-up on an address, and was trying to get the warrant against King dropped.

The DA’s office says King won’t be arrested, and they’re working on finding another court date.

King is accused of asking a woman for sexual favors while he was on duty.

MORE: