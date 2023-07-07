Arrest warrant issued for Albuquerque dog trainer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There’s an active arrest warrant for an Albuquerque dog trainer connected to multiple criminal and civil cases.

KOB 4 first reported on Lisa Berry in January. Desperate dog owners were trying to get their pets back from the supposed trainer after weeks of boarding and training.

However, Berry was returning the dogs emaciated and untrained.

Since then, the city attorney, the attorney general, and former clients have filed chargers against her.

There’s a bench trial scheduled for next Tuesday in connection to uncleanliness of property at her home in Februray. Berry failed to appear for a motion hearing Thursday, so a judge signed a warrant for her arrest.

There’s also a plea hearing scheduled for later this month in connection to more than 100 charges filed against Berry for conditions in the boarding and grooming facility where she was keeping dogs.

Berry has two other criminal cases pending against her related to adequate shelter and uncleanliness of property — and two active civil cases from two former clients asking for repayment.

