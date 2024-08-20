City councilors approve plans for New Mexico United stadium, deny neighbors’ appeal

Albuquerque city councilors approved recommendations for the proposed soccer stadium and also addressed a controversial minimum wage proposal.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The battle over the proposed New Mexico United stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park again made its way to the Albuquerque City Council.

The soccer club found success again. City councilors approved specific recommendations on how to develop the proposed site.

In April, the city’s Environmental Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for the stadium. About two weeks after that, neighbors filed an appeal, citing concerns over the noise and traffic.

United argued the approved plans had the changes that neighbors were looking for – and the city’s land use hearing officer sided with them in July.

That led to the city council vote Monday, which denied the neighbors’ appeal and gave United a big win.

In response to the vote, New Mexico United owner and CEO Peter Trevisani issued this statement:

“City Council has once again reaffirmed the notion of a multi-use stadium for this nearly 400-acre park, emphasizing that this project is not just suitable, but essential for Albuquerque. This facility will serve as a vital asset for our youth, generate hundreds of new jobs—both full-time and part-time—and fulfill the long-term vision for Balloon Fiesta Park. As our city expands, it’s crucial that we develop amenities and community hubs to support and celebrate our growth and build projects that New Mexicans can be proud of for generations to come.”

Councilors also addressed a controversial proposal to change the minimum wage in Albuquerque. However, that did not pass.