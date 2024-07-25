Development projects nearing completion in Enchanted Hills 

In the last few years, we've seen houses going up and families moving in near Enchanted Hills Plaza in northern Rio Rancho.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – In the last few years, we’ve seen houses going up and families moving in near Enchanted Hills Plaza in northern Rio Rancho. New businesses are also following with opening dates on the horizon.

“I’ve enjoyed watching how everything just grew,” said Rio Rancho City Councilor Bob Tyler. “This was not here, this was all dirt. Enchanted Hill Boulevard looked the same, there was no Dion’s, nothing else over here,” said Rio Rancho City Councilor Bob Tyler.

Tyler estimates more than a thousand houses went up in the area over the last three years. That means a lot of new families and a lot of new interest from businesses.

“The businesses aren’t just going to jump in without having the rooftops and the people in the area to help the business grow and stay sufficient,” said Tyler.

KOB 4 gave you an exclusive inside look at The Block in April. After construction delays, developers are still putting the finishing touches on the new shipping container complex. It will feature a high-end bar, boutiques, and an interior food hall. It’s set to open Aug. 11.

Across the parking lot, the sign-up on the new Sprouts is stirring up excitement. Not only for shoppers, but for people like Tyler, tasked with bringing in more new development.

“When you see growth on either end it helps the city overall with our budget and our gross receipt taxes, and it helps us be able to afford more and do more for citizens, whether it’s on the north side, south side or central area,” Tyler said.

Sprouts has set an opening date of Sept. 27.

The good news is if you take Enchanted Hills Boulevard to access those amenities, you don’t have to watch out for any more orange barrels. The city wrapped up it’s nearly $9 million infrastructure project on that street early.

Crews have broken ground on another part of the plaza near Turtle Mountain and the HUB community center. But no official word on what exactly will be going there.

MORE: