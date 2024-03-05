Downtown Albuquerque strip club to close for 30 days following violation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Knockouts, the downtown Albuquerque strip club, is required to close for a month.

“Everyone has to play by the rules, and we will enforce our regulations to hold drivers of crime accountable,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement. “This might be a temporary reprieve on Central, but we will continue to explore every avenue possible to clean up criminal activity in Albuquerque.”

In January, Keller and the City of Albuquerque took action to suspend Knockouts’ business license after the business failed an inspection, Knockouts appealed the suspension, but on Monday, March 4, the hearing officer reportedly denied their appeal.

The inspection was on Dec. 22. The city’s Code Enforcement unit says Knockouts failed to produce identification records for all of its “adult cabaret entertainers,” which is mandated by law.

City officials say the business is now required to close for 30 days.

